Bhatti terms his Budget ‘People’s Budget’ aimed at fulfilling aspirations of all sections  

Deputy Chief Minister (Finance and Energy) Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has termed the Budget-2024-25 as a ‘people’s budget’ designed to meet the needs and aspirations of all sections of society in the State. He underscored the government’s efficient use of funds, contrasting it with the BRS’s misuse of public funds.

In response to criticism from BRS MLA and former finance minister T. Harish Rao during the discussion on the Budget, he emphasised that it was pragmatic and not merely a manipulation of figures, unlike the previous budgets under the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rule. He asserted that the Budget aligns with the Congress’s core ideology, focused on the welfare and development of the people.

Mr. Vikramarka highlighted the government’s efforts to ensure minimal disparity between revenue estimations and actuals. Stating that the State government would fully utilize the funds allocated for centrally sponsored schemes, he flayed the previous BRS government for ‘diverting funds or failing to release the State’s share or matching grants’.

Addressing Mr. Rao’s criticism of the increased estimated Excise revenue, Mr. Vikramarka assured that the government would streamline the Excise department to prevent losses to the exchequer caused by previous policy decisions.

He criticized the BRS government for not fulfilling promises during its 10-year rule and highlighted the Congress government’s achievements within four months of coming to power.

Highlighting the Congress government’s fulfilment of its election promise, Mr. Vikramarka noted the implementation of a ₹2 lakh loan waiver for farmers and the Rythu Bharosa. He said that they were making plans to meet the power demand until 2035.