Bhatti stunned by conditions at residential school

Special Correspondent Hyderabad
September 02, 2022 21:32 IST

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka has sought better facilities in all the residential schools in the state including the IIIT at Basara.

Mr. Vikramarka said that he would visit all the residential institutions, hostels and Government junior colleges to understand the problems of students first-hand and raise the same in the Assembly session. He would also write a letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao soon highlighting the issues.

He visited the Scheduled Caste Residential School for Girls in Bonakal in Khammam district on Friday and said there were just 12 rooms for 550 students and most of these rooms were also being used for office work. It was shameful that the same rooms were being used for the students to sleep. The students explained to him how they were forced to sleep on the floor and how their library was turned into a store room.

Mr. Bhatti also said that though the academic year started four months ago students were yet to receive their uniforms and books and this shows how funds were not released for them by the government. He demanded the government ensure that quality food was served to these poor students.

