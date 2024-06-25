Bhatti, Sridhar Babu meet sulking Congress MLC Jeevan Reddy

After senior Congress leader and MLC T Jeevan Reddy raised his voice against the joining of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA from Jagityal Sanjay Kumar in the Congress party and the reported threats of his resignation to the party, senior leaders Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu called on him at his residence on Tuesday afternoon.

They held discussions with him and tried to convince him that the party has not insulted him and the joining of the BRS MLA was a routine exercise. Later, Mr Bhatti told reporters that the party was not willing to lose seniors like Mr. Jeevan Reddy, who had fought for the party in the last 10 years when the party was not in power.

He said the party would take into consideration the views of senior leaders like him and he would be given the respect ought to be given to his services and seniority in the party. “If seniors like him are upset we feel sad about it and we will utilise his services for the party and the government,” he said.

Jeevan Reddy expresses his disappointment

Earlier, Mr. Jeevan Reddy did not hide his disappointment over the developments in the party and he is upset that the party did not even consult him before inducting the BRS MLA with whom he had been fighting for the last one decade. He felt it was an insult to him as his followers in the Jagityal constituency flocked his residence. “It is not only an insult to me but also other party workers that I had to learn the MLA’s entry into the party through newspapers,” he said.

Mr. Jeevan Reddy lost to Mr. Sanjay Kumar in the 2018 and 2023 elections but was elected as an MLC from the Graduates constituency three years ago. He also lost to the BJP’s Arvind Dharmapuri from Nizamabad in the recent Parliament elections.

