Bhatti seeks action on BRS leaders involved in attack on Youth Cong. leader

February 23, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka has demanded severe action against those responsible for the physical attack on Youth Congress leader Pavan, who is recuperating at the Apollo Hospitals after being attacked allegedly by supporters of Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) MLA Vinay Bhaskar in Warangal.

Mr. Vikramarka, who called on the Youth Congress leader in the hospital, said that such violent and undemocratic practices by the ruling party would force people to lose confidence in the system itself, leading to revolt. He said every party had a right to practise and promote its ideology and the ruling party should have the heart to take criticism from the opposition.

He appealed to the police commissioner and the government to restore the confidence of people in the system by taking legal action against the culprits. He extended his support to the injured Youth Congress leader. Telangana Youth Congress chief Shivsena Reddy was also present.

Mr. Pawan was injured in an attack allegedly by BRS men during the padayatra of TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy at Warangal recently.

