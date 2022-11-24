Bhatti says attack on Congress leadership by Shashidhar Reddy is absurd

November 24, 2022 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - hyderabad

TRS and BJP should stop the drama

The Hindu Bureau,Ravikanth Reddy R 6731

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka condemned the former Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy’s attack on the party leadership and wondered how he could leave the Congress to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which he described earlier as the most dangerous organisation in the country.

At a press conference here, he said he would not support the move and asked if Mr. Reddy forgot that his father Marri Chenna Reddy was made a Chief Minister in a secular party. “His comments against the Congress leaders while announcing his resignation were unwarranted and malicious,” he said.

Replying to the comments made by Sangareddy Legislator against him, he said anyone can bring any issue to his notice and he had an open mind to discuss the differences between the leaders. “He should have brought to my notice if he had a problem and I would have responded positively. If anyone is not satisfied they have a right to seek change in the leadership,” he felt.

Touching KCR’s feet

Mr. Bhatti criticised Director of Public Health Srinivas Rao touching Chief Minister KCR’s feet and asked what kind of culture he was promoting as an official. Telangana was moving away from a slave mentality and a senior official touching CM’s feet was unpardonable. “If he wants he can touch CM’s feet, press his feet or wash his feet at home and not as an official,” he said sarcastically.

The CLP leader also termed the BJP and TRS political tussle as absurd and the conflict between the forest officials and the tribals was the making of the Chief Minister. “I have raised the issue in the Assembly and outside as well several times but the government was just unmoved,” he said blaming the CM’s attitude as the prime reason for the death of the Forest Range Officer.

