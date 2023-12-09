HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bhatti reviews functioning of Finance department

Review follows Cabinet decision to release white paper on state financial situation 

December 09, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Finance and Energy Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has started reviewing the situation of the State finances on Saturday.

Mr. Vikramarka went to the State Secretariat after the Assembly was adjourned and closetted with the Finance department officials. The meeting comes against the backdrop of the State Cabinet’s decision to assess the state of finances and release a white paper to explain the factual situation to the people.

Finance Special Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao and other senior officials welcomed the newly appointed Minister and briefed him about the functioning of the department.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.