Bhatti reviews functioning of Finance department

December 09, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Finance and Energy Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has started reviewing the situation of the State finances on Saturday.

Mr. Vikramarka went to the State Secretariat after the Assembly was adjourned and closetted with the Finance department officials. The meeting comes against the backdrop of the State Cabinet’s decision to assess the state of finances and release a white paper to explain the factual situation to the people.

Finance Special Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao and other senior officials welcomed the newly appointed Minister and briefed him about the functioning of the department.