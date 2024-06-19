Bhatti reiterates govt. commitment towards fulfilment of guarantees, including farm loan waiver  

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka reaffirmed the State government’s commitment to farmer welfare, stating that they would waive the farm loans up to ₹2 lakh at any cost in addition to financial assistance under the ‘Rythu Bharosa’.

Speaking at a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday, Mr. Vikramarka stated that the government aims to create assets and wealth to benefit the public by extending the loans. He mentioned that preparations are underway to present a full budget for the financial year 2024-25, and details on the quantum of devolutions from the Centre are being awaited.

Mr. Vikramarka also announced that ₹1 lakh crore in interest-free loans would be provided to members of self-help groups (SHGs) over the next five years. In response to questions, he assured that the government would follow expert advice on irrigation while repairing the Medigadda barrage and dismissed criticism regarding sand removal as part of the repair works.

Highlighting the Congress party’s efforts to conduct a caste census, Mr. Vikramarka noted that party leader Rahul Gandhi has been advocating for a caste-based census to ensure equitable wealth distribution according to population ratios. He called on the NDA government to undertake the caste census.

Condemning the allegations of former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and other BRS leaders against the Justice L Narasimha Reddy Commission, he defended the appointment of the Justice L. Narasimha Reddy Commission, stating that it was initiated at the demand of former power minister G. Jagdish Reddy during an Assembly session.

