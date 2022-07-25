Bhatti meets Rajgopal Reddy, tries to convince him

I am not confused on the issue, BJP is getting stronger: Cong. MLA

A day after Congress MLA from Munugode Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy created flutter with his statement that changing the party was a historical necessity, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka made a concerted effort to dissuade the colleague from taking any hasty decision. He went to his house and held over two-hour deliberations but without any result.

Mr. Reddy, it was understood, lamented about leaders from other parties who had joined the Congress being given prime posts while loyalists were ignored. He also expressed anguish that those, who had worked actively for the statehood movement were not recognised and went to the extent of commenting that the Congress had lost its relevance in the State.

“As a friend and party leader Mr. Bhatti Vikramarka came and met me. He told me that we can work together. I told him that though I had tried to get the post of CLP I had also informed the party leadership KC Venugopal and Khuntia to consider the name of Bhatti Vikramarka if my name was not considered. I felt bad with 12 MLAs leaving the party. High command did not take a decision immediately even after MLAs left the party. I had already said the BJP is becoming stronger and but no one heeded that. I am not getting confused on the issue and clearly telling that,” Mr. Rajagopal Reddy told the media after his meeting with the CLP leader.

Stating that the BJP won at Dubbak, GHMC and Huzurabad, the Congress MLA wanted to know why former minister E. Rajender chose to contest from BJP instead of Congress, if the party was strong under the leadership of new PCC president A. Revanth Reddy. He said that Rajender won the seat because of his personal image in addition to BJP strength.