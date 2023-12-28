Bhatti launches Praja Palana, says benefits will reach all

December 28, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka asserted that the Congress government is committed to implement programmes aimed at the welfare of all, especially the needy at the grass-root level, and will not confine the benefits to some select sections of the society.

“The government is working towards ushering in Indiramma Rajyam, a welfare state where benefits will reach all,” he said while launching the Praja Palana, people outreach programme for taking government to the doorstep of the common man, at Abdullapurmet on the city outskirts on Thursday. Ministers, accompanied by senior officials, started receiving requests in different districts.

As part of the programme, the government would receive applications from people to understand their needs and take steps accordingly. Praja Palana would continue for eight working days till January 6, but Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that people could submit their papers at the respective MPDO/MRO offices even after the deadline.

The Chief Minister said that the programme was conceived as people could not access the government in the last close to 10 years nor was there any governance in the State.

While receiving applications from people at the Gram Sabha, Mr. Vikramarka expressed concern over the problems faced by people since the past decade, claiming that the BRS government had not issued a single new ration card in spite of huge pendency of applications. People were made to do rounds to government offices for sanction of double bedroom houses. Keeping their woes in mind, the government had decided to implement the six guarantees and hence, launched Praja Palana to have a comprehensive database of the needs of people.

No bias

He reiterated that the government would reach out the benefits under six guarantees to all eligible families and there would not be any political partisanship in implementation. The six guarantees had been designed in such a manner that their implementation would improve the living standards of the poor and middle classes.

“The government believes in action, not words and this can be seen from the implementation of two of the six guarantees within two days of coming to power,” he said.

Special counters

The government had accordingly decided to receive applications from the needy in a transparent manner and special counters had been set up to receive the papers. He recalled how people explained their problems during his padayatra from Adilabad to Khammam in the past and said the government had decided to lay special emphasis on alleviating their problems.