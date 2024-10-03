Bhatti invites Panasonic and ROHM to invest in Telangana

Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that Telangana was progressing with a target to generate 20,000 MW of green energy by 2030, and semi-conductor companies like ROHM were welcome to set up an establishment in Telangana considering the favourable opportunities.

Mr. Vikramarka, who visited ROHM’s facility in Kyoto, Japan, on Thursday, invited the company to invest in Telangana either independently or in a partnership. He was welcomed by president of ROHM Ino, along with senior officials Takahashi, Ando, Katsuno, and Takashi Tanaka.

Earlier, senior officials of ROHM demonstrated, via virtual reality, their semi-conductor industries located in different countries, and production processes to the Deputy Chief Minister and other senior officials from Telangana. They mentioned that they are already operating in three locations in India and that, given the conducive environment provided by the Telangana government, they would work to establish an industry in our State.

Later, Mr. Vikramarka visited the Panasonic office near Kyoto, where the company’s president Nabi Nakanishi briefed him about their electronic products. Mr. Nakanishi also mentioned that Panasonic is currently supplying batteries for EV vehicles worldwide and that they have a user base in India as well.

The Deputy CM told them how Telangana was planning to increase the number of EV vehicles and the resolve to convert RTC buses entirely into EVs. He invited Panasonic to set up a plant in Telangana, assuring full support from the government.

Mr. Vikramarka also visited the Toji Buddhist Temple near Kyoto and received the blessings of a Buddhist monk. Special Chief Secretary for Finance Ramakrishna Rao; Secretary, Energy Department, Ronald Ross, and SCCL CMD N. Balaram were present.

