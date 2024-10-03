GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bhatti invites Panasonic and ROHM to invest in Telangana

He is touring Japan with officials

Published - October 03, 2024 07:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Bhatti Vikramarka interacting with representatives of Japanese companies in Kyoto, Japan, on October 3, 2024.

Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Bhatti Vikramarka interacting with representatives of Japanese companies in Kyoto, Japan, on October 3, 2024.

Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that Telangana was progressing with a target to generate 20,000 MW of green energy by 2030, and semi-conductor companies like ROHM were welcome to set up an establishment in Telangana considering the favourable opportunities.

Mr. Vikramarka, who visited ROHM’s facility in Kyoto, Japan, on Thursday, invited the company to invest in Telangana either independently or in a partnership. He was welcomed by president of ROHM Ino, along with senior officials Takahashi, Ando, Katsuno, and Takashi Tanaka.

Earlier, senior officials of ROHM demonstrated, via virtual reality, their semi-conductor industries located in different countries, and production processes to the Deputy Chief Minister and other senior officials from Telangana. They mentioned that they are already operating in three locations in India and that, given the conducive environment provided by the Telangana government, they would work to establish an industry in our State.

Later, Mr. Vikramarka visited the Panasonic office near Kyoto, where the company’s president Nabi Nakanishi briefed him about their electronic products. Mr. Nakanishi also mentioned that Panasonic is currently supplying batteries for EV vehicles worldwide and that they have a user base in India as well.

The Deputy CM told them how Telangana was planning to increase the number of EV vehicles and the resolve to convert RTC buses entirely into EVs. He invited Panasonic to set up a plant in Telangana, assuring full support from the government.

Mr. Vikramarka also visited the Toji Buddhist Temple near Kyoto and received the blessings of a Buddhist monk. Special Chief Secretary for Finance Ramakrishna Rao; Secretary, Energy Department, Ronald Ross, and SCCL CMD N. Balaram were present.

Published - October 03, 2024 07:01 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.