Bhatti invited to 19th World Summit of Nobel Peace laureates in Mexico

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has been invited to the 19th World Summit of Nobel Peace laureates in Mexico from September 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

The invite was sent by Ekaterina Zagladina, president of Permanent Secretary of the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates, for the event taking place in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

The meeting coincides with the 200th founding anniversary of Nuevo Leon. The theme for this year is ‘Peace for Progress’. “The summit aims at harnessing the collective wisdom of Nobel laureates and global peace advocates, crafting actionable strategies to tackle pressing global issues,” the invite said.

Former Minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah has also been invited to participate in the summit. Incidentally, Guinness record holder and renowned magician Samala Venu will be the first Indian to give a performance at the prestigious event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.