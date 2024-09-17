ADVERTISEMENT

Bhatti invited to 19th World Summit of Nobel Peace laureates in Mexico

Published - September 17, 2024 12:54 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has been invited to the 19th World Summit of Nobel Peace laureates in Mexico from September 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

The invite was sent by Ekaterina Zagladina, president of Permanent Secretary of the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates, for the event taking place in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

The meeting coincides with the 200th founding anniversary of Nuevo Leon. The theme for this year is ‘Peace for Progress’. “The summit aims at harnessing the collective wisdom of Nobel laureates and global peace advocates, crafting actionable strategies to tackle pressing global issues,” the invite said.

Former Minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah has also been invited to participate in the summit. Incidentally, Guinness record holder and renowned magician Samala Venu will be the first Indian to give a performance at the prestigious event.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US