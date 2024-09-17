GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bhatti invited to 19th World Summit of Nobel Peace laureates in Mexico

Published - September 17, 2024 12:54 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has been invited to the 19th World Summit of Nobel Peace laureates in Mexico from September 18.

The invite was sent by Ekaterina Zagladina, president of Permanent Secretary of the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates, for the event taking place in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

The meeting coincides with the 200th founding anniversary of Nuevo Leon. The theme for this year is ‘Peace for Progress’. “The summit aims at harnessing the collective wisdom of Nobel laureates and global peace advocates, crafting actionable strategies to tackle pressing global issues,” the invite said.

Former Minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah has also been invited to participate in the summit. Incidentally, Guinness record holder and renowned magician Samala Venu will be the first Indian to give a performance at the prestigious event.

Published - September 17, 2024 12:54 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.