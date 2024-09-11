Bhatti for full scale power generation at Yadadri plant by March next  

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka instructed Energy Department officials to take steps to commence full scale power generation of 4,000 MW from Yadadri power project by March next year.

Officials should deploy more workforce in this direction and expedite work on the four-lane road being constructed from Damaracharla to the project site for transportation of coal and other needs. Mr. Vikramarka, accompanied by Ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, reviewed the progress of works on the thermal plant at the project site on Wednesday.

Jobs to land-losers

He wanted officials to respect families that lost their land for the project as they had sacrificed their land for a noble cause. Members of such families should be trained before the completion of the project and provided employment in the thermal plant. Steps should also be taken to provide compensation to the families which gave their lands for the project, at the earliest.

Mr. Vikramarka said that the foundation for the project was laid on February 8, 2015, and work started in October the same year. The government targeted completion of the first two units by October 2020 and the remaining three units the next year. However, works could not be completed as per schedule resulting in financial burden. This, he said, was because of the lack of commitment on the part of the previous BRS government, which did not conduct reviews on the progress of works from time to time.

BRS caused delay

Coupled with this was the change in the decision to use 50% domestic and 50% imported coal for the project, prompting environmentalists to approach courts, which resulted in suspension of permissions granted by the National Green Tribunal. “There would have been no delays had the then government informed the NGT in advance,” he said.

The Congress Government conducted public hearing in February this year and ensured that suspension of the permissions was revoked by the NGT and environmental clearance was granted.

In addition, steps had been initiated to review the progress of works on a weekly basis along with preparation of calendar of works for speedy completion. The government was firm on achieving 2,400 MW production through three units by the end of the current year and the remaining 1,600 MW would be generated by March-end.

The cost of power generated would be finalised by the Electricity Regulatory Commission, but initial estimates project the per unit cost at ₹6.35.

