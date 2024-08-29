ADVERTISEMENT

Bhatti for 100% implementation of SC/ST sub-plan  

Published - August 29, 2024 08:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister says officials performance should reflect the spirit of the scheme  

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has directed officials of the welfare departments to ensure 100% implementation of the SC/ST sub-plan, a scheme introduced by the Congress Government in the erstwhile united State for the welfare of the under-privileged.

The Minister reviewed the progress of implementation of the sub-plans and the status of availability of funds for them with senior officials on Thursday. He wanted the officials to implement the sub-plan effectively so as to ensure that their performance reflected the spirit of introduction of the scheme for the uplift of the downtrodden sections.

Officials concerned should understand the provisions of the sub-plan legislations and ensure that benefits under the scheme reached the targeted ones. The officials should conduct brain storming to prepare an action plan for the effective implementation of the scheme keeping in view various factors involved in it.

The government is planning to create an awareness among the officials of different departments on the allocation of funds and their spending once the action plans were ready. He wanted the officials to focus attention on education sector in allocation of funds under the SC, ST sub-plans. Priority should also be given to construction of community halls, internal roads and drainage network.

Mr. Vikramarka wanted officials to prepare action plans for development of lands owned by SCs and STs under Indira Jalaprabha while the Minor Irrigation department had been asked to ensure supply of water for the agricultural needs of these sections.

He inquired about the allocation of funds and expenditure on the sub-plans during the BRS regime and said unlike the previous rule, the Congress Government was committed to spend 24% funds on the welfare and development of SC and ST communities.

The Finance department was asked to hold department-wise meetings every month to monitor allocation of funds and expenditure towards the sub-plans.

