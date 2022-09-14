Bhatti felicitated by SC/ST constable aspirants

Special Correspondent
September 14, 2022 18:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka being felicitated by SC/ST constable aspirants at the CLP office in Hyderabad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police constable aspirants from the SC/ST communities felicitated Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP), Bhatti Vikramarka, for his role in the reduction of qualifying marks. The constable aspirants led by MRPS founder Manda Krishna met him at the CLP office and felicitated him. They said Mr. Vikramarka raised their demand in the Assembly for reduction in cut-off marks for the constable selection exams. Based on his request, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao acted upon it., they said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app