Bhatti felicitated by SC/ST constable aspirants

Police constable aspirants from the SC/ST communities felicitated Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP), Bhatti Vikramarka, for his role in the reduction of qualifying marks. The constable aspirants led by MRPS founder Manda Krishna met him at the CLP office and felicitated him. They said Mr. Vikramarka raised their demand in the Assembly for reduction in cut-off marks for the constable selection exams. Based on his request, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao acted upon it., they said.