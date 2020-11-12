Bhatti faults new farm laws

‘TRS govt. dictating terms to farmers on cultivation of crops’

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that the detrimental provisions of the Centre's new farm laws will inflict irreparable harm to the farm sector virtually allowing crony capitalists to monopolise it and fleece farmers flagrantly, eventually weakening the national economy.

The TRS dispensation is dictating terms to farmers in the State on cultivation of crops by thrusting unilateral policies, he charged, slamming both the Central and State governments for allegedly pursuing "anti-farmer" policies thereby "exacerbating" the plight of farmers.

Mr Vikramarka was addressing a huge gathering of farmers at Tanikella in Konijerla mandal near here on Wednesday evening after leading a mega tractor rally involving scores of farmers to protest against the "anti-farmer" policies of the persons at the helm.

Earlier, Mr Vikramarka led a huge cavalcade of tractors, driving a tractor with a host of senior Congress leaders on board the vehicle, from Gollapudi in Wyra mandal to the venue of the public meeting covering a distance of around 30 km.

Addressing the gathering, he said scores of farmers took part in the tractor rally christened "Rythu Polikeka" from far and wide to express their dissent against the "anti-agriculture farm laws."

"The Centre unilaterally passed the three farm acts heedless of the widespread opposition from the Congress party and other Opposition parties besides almost the entire farming community," he flayed.

He said the "anti-farm measures" sounded a death knell for the agricultural sector making the farmers vulnerable to the "exploitative tactics" of the big corporate entities. This would in turn undermine food security, destabilise the lives of crores of farmers and pose a huge burden on consumers as the crony capitalists are bound to create artificial scarcity of food grains and other agricultural commodities, he further alleged.

"The TRS regime in the State is acting in a dictatorial manner depriving the farmers of minimum support price for the Sanna variety of paddy (a superfine variety of rice) and leaving the recent unseasonal rain affected farmers in dire straits," the CLP leader criticised.

AICC secretary Srinivasan Krishnan, TPCC working presidents A Revanth Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar and Kusum Kumar, former PCC presidents V Hanumantha Rao and P Lakshmaiah, among others took part in the tractor rally.