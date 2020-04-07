Bhatti faults CM for deriding political parties, media

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka took strong objection to the language being used by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in his media meets against the Opposition leaders and th media, and said they too can use similar language against him but were refraining in view of the position KCR occupied.

At a press conference here, he said wishing that media personnel should suffer with corona for exposing the shortcomings in the government’s initiatives reflects his attitude and it was sad that the Chief Minister of a State was using such language. Unfortunately, it has become a habit for the Chief Minister to target people who question him, he said. “We too can use such language but are refraining keeping in mind his position and his age,” he said.

Blaming the Chief Minister for misleading the people right from the start suggesting use of paracetamol for coronavirus, Mr. Bhatti said he had tried to explain the seriousness of the virus in the Assembly sessions but CM brushed it off with deriding comments. “Aren’t you responsible for the growing cases now,” he asked.

Similarly, Mr. Bhatti also blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking what was he doing when the virus was reported in November last year. In fact, it was his government that issued visas to foreigners from vulnerable countries to come and attend the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Delhi, he said.

The CLP leader also took a jibe at the Chief Minister for his offensive remarks against the media. Instead of engaging the media and taking its help to spread the information and government’s initiatives to deal with the epidemic, he is personally targeting the media. “Have you spoken to other political parties, media heads or doctors or industry heads to take their views,” he asked.

Instead of using derisive language, CM should explain how much has been spent on coronavirus treatment and facilities and also whether there was a shortage of medical equipment for doctors, he said.