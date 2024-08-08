ADVERTISEMENT

Bhatti exhorts British Deputy High Commissioner to invest in Hyderabad

Published - August 08, 2024 09:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

British Deputy High Commissioner Gareth Wynn Owen calls on the Deputy CM

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has exhorted British Deputy High Commissioner Gareth Wynn Owen to work towards setting up industries in Hyderabad that offer all kinds of facilities to entrepreneurs.

The State Government was prepared to extend all the facilities to the entrepreneurs venturing to invest in the State, he said.

Mr. Vikramarka made these remarks when Mr. Wynn Owen accompanied by political economy advisor Nalini Raghuraman called on him at Praja Bhavan on Thursday.

The meeting deliberated on basic amenities, green energy, urban development and skill development, among others. Mr. Vikramarka explained that the city offered a conducive atmosphere for investments as it offered talented human resources at low costs, uninterrupted power supply, drinking water and other facilities.

He explained about the initiatives like Regional Ring Road and Musi Riverfront development project on which the government had already initiated action.

