ADVERTISEMENT

Bhatti dismisses reports of water, power shortage on OU campus

April 30, 2024 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - KHAMMAM

Registrar issues notice to Chief Warden seeking explanation

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Finance and Energy Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday dismissed reports of shortage of water and electricity on Osmania University (OU) campus in Hyderabad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to the media in Khammam, Mr. Vikramarka said the Chief Warden of OU hostels and messes made a wrong statement in this regard. The Chief Warden’s statement that the OU hostels and messes will be closed from May 1 to 31 due to a scarcity of water and electricity on the campus evoked concern among students. “I immediately ordered a preliminary inquiry to find out the facts. The inquiry found uninterrupted power supply to the 33/11 KV sub-station on OU campus through two 11KV special feeders, as was evident from the meter reading,” he said.

The OU Registrar issued a show-cause notice to the Chief Warden for issuing the statement without verifying the facts.

The Deputy CM said students can stay on the campus and pursue their studies without any anxiety. The Congress government accords highest priority on the interests of students and the unemployed, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

V-C clarifies

Vice-Chancellor D. Ravinder said that there was no shortage of water or electricity on the campus. As per the almanac, the university declares vacation from May 1 every year and this year, too, a similar notice was issued. But the mention of shortage of electricity and water was blown out of proportion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US