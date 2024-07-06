Bhatti discusses rural employment, Mission Bhagiratha at meeting

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Finance and Energy Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has directed the Panchayat Raj department officials to seriously focus on providing employment opportunities to jobless youth of rural areas.

He expressed concern that rural youth were facing several problems due to unemployment and this could lead to societal problems if not addressed on time. With the fee reimbursement scheme, thousands of youth were completing their engineering studies, but remaining in the villages due to absence of skills. Those with good financial backup were able to obtain jobs and settle down.

The Deputy Chief Minister, accompanied by Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka), held a preparatory meeting on Saturday with Panchayat Raj and RD officials assessing its requirements for the current financial year. He instructed the officials to expand the purview of skill development centres, being operated by the RD department in the district level.

The officials were directed to open one skill development centre each in the erstwhile united districts. He inquired about the number of youth trained under employment generation and marketing mission wings of the Panchayat Raj department and wanted the officials to obtain information as to whether these youth secured gainful employment. The department had been asked to partner with IT companies based out of Hyderabad in providing jobs to aspiring youth.

Knowledge centres

The State Government had firmed up plans to open Ambedkar knowledge centres in all constituency headquarters for providing free training to youth in taking competitive examinations. Skilled professionals would be roped in to train youths free of cost. The government is planning to complete the establishment of these knowledge centres within four months.

Inquiry on funds spent

Mr. Bhatti Vikramarka inquired about the funds spent by the previous government on Mission Bhagiratha. He wondered why the government had spent so much funds in spite of taking up desiltation and other works under the employment guarantee scheme.

He asked the officials concerned to explore ways to secure Central funds to the department once the Central Government introduces full budget in Parliament. The previous government had neglected the opportunity to secure Central funds using matching grants over the past 10 years and the same should not be repeated.

The officials concerned should submit a status report on the functioning of Mission Bhagiratha by July 15 and MLAs concerned should be asked to ascertain whether drinking water was being supplied to all areas under their respective constituencies.

“The previous government secured funds to the tune of ₹30,000 crore for Mission Bhagiratha showing the scheme as a revenue generation model. But the corporation failed completely in achieving its targets,” he said adding that this resulted in passing on the burden of repayment to the government.

Officials informed the Minister that around 60 per cent households were getting drinking water in the State and Mr. Bhatti Vikramarka shot back claiming: “What is the use of spending huge amounts when the scheme cannot be utilised in full scale?”

