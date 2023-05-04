ADVERTISEMENT

Bhatti completes 600 Kms of People’s March

May 04, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Hyderabad

CLP leader pulled up officials for closing the gates of a market yard while farmers waited outside with their produce

The Hindu Bureau

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka completed 600 Kms of his People’s March on the 49th day at Bhongir where he interacted with the farmers and told them that this ‘inhuman’ government must go.

Mr. Bhatti was welcome by the Congress workers into Bhongir town and he cut a cake in the presence of Bhuvanagiri Yadadri District Congress Committee president Khumbam Anil Kumar Reddy, Mr. Bhatti started his People’s March from Pippiri village in Boath constituency in Adilabad district on March 16.

While coming from Baswapur to Bhongir he saw a locked Agricultural Market Yard while the farmers were waiting with their produce, and lashed out at the Market Yard secretary for stopping the farmers from entering the yard. He asked the Secretary whether the Market Yard was for the farmers or someone else. He chided the officer for being inhuman and assured the farmers that he would speak to the Collector.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Bhatti said the government was adopting a step-motherly treatment towards the people who lost their lands in the Baswapur reservoir and asked how the government was justified offering them ₹7 lakh per acre while oustees under Mallannasagar and Konda Pochamma reservoir got ₹12 lakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US