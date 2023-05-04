Bhatti completes 600 Kms of People’s March

May 04, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Hyderabad

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka completed 600 Kms of his People’s March on the 49th day at Bhongir where he interacted with the farmers and told them that this ‘inhuman’ government must go.

Mr. Bhatti was welcome by the Congress workers into Bhongir town and he cut a cake in the presence of Bhuvanagiri Yadadri District Congress Committee president Khumbam Anil Kumar Reddy, Mr. Bhatti started his People’s March from Pippiri village in Boath constituency in Adilabad district on March 16.

While coming from Baswapur to Bhongir he saw a locked Agricultural Market Yard while the farmers were waiting with their produce, and lashed out at the Market Yard secretary for stopping the farmers from entering the yard. He asked the Secretary whether the Market Yard was for the farmers or someone else. He chided the officer for being inhuman and assured the farmers that he would speak to the Collector.

Mr. Bhatti said the government was adopting a step-motherly treatment towards the people who lost their lands in the Baswapur reservoir and asked how the government was justified offering them ₹7 lakh per acre while oustees under Mallannasagar and Konda Pochamma reservoir got ₹12 lakh.