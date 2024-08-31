ADVERTISEMENT

Bhatti cancels visit to Chennur, rushes to Khammam to monitor situation due to heavy rains

Updated - August 31, 2024 09:59 pm IST

Published - August 31, 2024 09:18 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI/KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

Extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in seven districts of Telangana, including Khammam, on Saturday was forecasted by Indian Meteorological Department.  | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka abruptly cancelled his scheduled visit to Chennur in Mancherial district on Saturday afternoon in view of heavy rains in Madhira constituency, Khammam district, causing some streams to overflow.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sources, Mr. Vikramarka rushed to Khammam from Ramagundam in Peddapalli district, where he launched several development initiatives and addressed a public meeting on Saturday afternoon.

In view of the forecast of heavy rains in Khammam in the next 24 hours, the Deputy Chief Minister drove straight to the district from Ramagundam soon after the public meeting, sources said.

As per the original schedule, Mr. Vikramarka was due to inaugurate an 11 MW solar power plant in Chennur and participate in a host of programmes in Mancherial.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He directed the officials in Khammam district to remain vigilant and gear up the official machinery to deal with any exigency and potential flooding in low-lying areas.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US