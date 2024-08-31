Bhatti cancels visit to Chennur, rushes to Khammam to monitor situation due to heavy rains

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka abruptly cancelled his scheduled visit to Chennur in Mancherial district on Saturday afternoon in view of heavy rains in Madhira constituency, Khammam district, causing some streams to overflow.

According to sources, Mr. Vikramarka rushed to Khammam from Ramagundam in Peddapalli district, where he launched several development initiatives and addressed a public meeting on Saturday afternoon.

In view of the forecast of heavy rains in Khammam in the next 24 hours, the Deputy Chief Minister drove straight to the district from Ramagundam soon after the public meeting, sources said.

As per the original schedule, Mr. Vikramarka was due to inaugurate an 11 MW solar power plant in Chennur and participate in a host of programmes in Mancherial.

He directed the officials in Khammam district to remain vigilant and gear up the official machinery to deal with any exigency and potential flooding in low-lying areas.

