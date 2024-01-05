Bhatti calls for advance planning to meet growing energy needs of State

January 05, 2024 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - HYDERABAD

Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has directed the officials of the Energy department to prepare plans in advance for strengthening the generation, transmission and distribution capacities of the power utilities to meet the requirements of the people.

The officials were directed the keep in mind the projections of the Central Electricity Authority on the estimates of steep hike in power consumption by 2031-32 in preparing their plans for the growing power consumption needs in the State. The Minister conducted a review meeting on the functioning of the Energy department on Thursday and the meeting was attended by senior officials of the department.

Mr. Vikramarka wanted the officials concerned to expedite construction of power projects like 2,400 MW NTPC project at Ramagundam by holding discussions with the senior officials of the NTPC. Focus should be on the construction of Jaipur thermal power plant taken up under the auspices of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited envisaging additional 800 MW addition to the existing capacity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials informed the Deputy Chief Minister that works on 1,600 MW of the 4,000 MW plant promised to Telangana as part of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 had been completed. Mr. Vikramarka directed the officials to take steps to ensure uninterrupted power supply to all sections in the coming summer season.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.