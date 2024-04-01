Bhatti asks KCR not to mislead people on power supply, Kaleshwaram project

April 01, 2024 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - Hyderabad

If there was no proper power supply in Telangana, how has the State seen highest consumption of power in its history in March, asked Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

Rejecting the claims of BRS supremo K. Chandrasekhar Rao at his press conference in Suryapet on Sunday, he said Mr.Rao “should not stoop to such lows, making untruthful statements having served as the Chief Minister for 10 years”.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, he said power consumption in the State increased to an unprecedented level and the government has already made arrangements to ensure uninterrupted power supply for April and May keeping the demand in view.

He ridiculed Mr. Rao’s claims on Kaleshwaram and said after spending ₹1 lakh crore, it collapsed. “But he is blaming the Congress for not lifting water when the Medigadda barrage sustainability is in question. Who was in power during monsoon and who failed to fill up the reservoirs despite knowing that the State had a poor monsoon,” questioned Mr.Vikaramarka.

Blaming Mr.Rao for not completing the power projects on time, he said the BRS government did not even utilise the 4,000 MW power guaranteed in the Bifurcation Act through the NTPC. Even the Yadadri power project started late and the location was 350 km from the coal mines, putting huge burden on transportation. Even the Bhadradri Thermal Power Plant was to be built with supercritical technology but Mr. Rao took up the construction of the plant with subcritical technology for commissions, he alleged.

The Deputy CM said Mr.Rao was frustrated that his party leaders were joining the Congress, realising that the BRS was a sinking ship. The frustration was clear when Mr. Rao tried to blame the Congress for the problem in the mike set at their office, he said. He also sought to know why Mr.Rao had taken four years to implement the farm loan waiver scheme.