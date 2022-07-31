Bhatti asks CM to rescue farmers committing suicides due to crop loss

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka said the government has to own responsibility for the suicides of farmers who were taking the extreme step after suffering huge losses in the recent floods.

He said the suicide of Mangarapu Lakshman, a farmer from Mudhole in Nirmal district, was an indication of the things to come if the government doesn’t respond fast and rescue the farmers. The farmer allegedly committed suicide as his entire crop was lost in the rains and he was distressed that he cannot repay the loans taken from various sources. Thousands of farmers were in similar distress and the government should instill some confidence among them.

Mr. Bhatti said crops in 13 lakh acres suffered in the recent rains and it’s been 15 days but the government has not responded so far with any announcement of help. The entire farming community on the Godavari river bank has suffered hugely and they need urgent help.

The CLP leader reminded that in combined Andhra Pradesh, the government always responded quickly and positively whenever there were natural calamities and the farmers were always confident of some support coming in. But Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has always shied away from assisting the farmers during natural calamities.

Mr. Bhatti also charged the government with not sending teams for assessment at the ground level. “As an Opposition leader I have raised the issues 10 days ago but the government has not moved at all,” he said, adding that it was not proper on part of the government not to implement Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, which would have helped the farmers. “Neither did you implement the Central scheme nor do you have your own scheme,” he said criticising the Telangana government.