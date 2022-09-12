Telangana

Bhatti asks and KCR agrees on Ambedkar’s name for Parliament building

Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Bhatti Vikramarka has urged the government to pass a resolution in the Assembly requesting the Union government to name the new Parliament building after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Speaking in the Assembly, he urged Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao to pass a resolution and send it to the Union government. The Chief Minister agreed and said there was no better person for the new Parliament building to be named after. He asked the Legislative Affairs Minister, Prashanth Reddy to prepare the resolution and introduce the same.


