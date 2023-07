July 21, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bhartesh Kumar Jain took charge as Divisional Railway Manager, Secunderabad Division, South Central Railway, on Friday. He belongs to the 1992 batch of Indian Railways Service of Engineering (IRSE) and holds a degree in civil engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, and PG from IIT New Delhi. Prior to the present assignment, Mr. Jain worked as chief engineer (general) of the South Eastern Railway, said a press release.