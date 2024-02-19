Bharosa centre inaugurated at Nirmal district

February 19, 2024 03:47 am | Updated 03:47 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Women Safety Wing of Telangana State Police established a Bharosa centre in Nirmal district on Sunday. The wing has opened six new centres in the recent past across Telangana, bringing the total number to 26.

The inaugural ceremonies were guided by Shikha Goel, the ADG of the Women Safety Wing. The opening of the Nirmal centre was presided over by the District and Sessions Judge of Nirmal, Justice A Karnakumar with the SP of Nirmal, Dr. G Janaki Sharmila and the local police officials.

The centre, currently operating from rented premises, aims to eventually move to state-of-the-art facilities with the help of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding

. Operated by Bharosa - Society for Protection of Women and Children, the centres are headed by Shikha Goel as the Member Secretary, and staffed with professionals including counsellors, psychologists, legal experts, and medical personnel. They provide specialised assistance to victims, with a focus on addressing contemporary forms of crimes against women and children. Each centre has dedicated female police officers and medical professionals to ensure holistic support

. Since their establishment, Bharosa centers have handled 4,782 cases related to Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (PoCSO) and 1,163 rape cases, playing a crucial role in facilitating justice and rehabilitation for survivors