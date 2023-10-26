‘Bharat’ shows the real identity of our country, say experts

October 26, 2023 07:45 am | Updated 07:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

Experts have come forward to back the use of the term ‘Bharat’ replacing ‘India’ in school textbooks, emphasising that Bharat shows the real identity of the country instead of a colonial term like ‘India’.

A high-level committee appointed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) put forth a recommendation on Wednesday, proposing the replacement of ‘India’ with ‘Bharat’ in school textbooks across all classes.

“Young learners can swiftly adapt to the name ‘Bharat,” said I. Lakshmi, a retired professor and the former head of the History department at Osmania University. She stressed the necessity of this name change, highlighting that ‘India’ carries historical ties to colonial era. She argued that it is imperative for the nation to establish its unique identity, as reflected in the term ‘Bharat.’ Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Lakshmi addressed concerns about its impact on students. She underscored that the demand for this change has persisted for an extended period, emphasising that it aligns with literary references that consistently refer to the nation as ‘Bharat.’

The change, when confined solely to textbooks, may not bring about a substantial transformation, said Asish Naredi, the Chairman of Indic International School in Hyderabad. He further pointed out that ‘Bharat’ is a term widely used in numerous vernacular languages, rendering it a familiar and native term for Indians. Mr. Naredi suggested that the decision should ultimately rest with the people, allowing them the freedom to choose between ‘India’ and ‘Bharat,’ both of which are recognised as the nation’s names.

Notably, the views of parents are in harmony with the education body’s stance. “There is nothing wrong with replacing the name. With the recent G20 summit being held, the name ‘Bharat’ has picked up popularity. There shouldn’t be an issue with the name change unless it is being enforced for political agenda,” said Sathish Kumar Jagadeesan, a parent.

However, a Class 12 student pursuing humanities at a private school in Hyderabad shared a different perspective, suggesting that even with the change, it might take some time for ‘Bharat’ to become a part of everyday communication. The student cited an example of how the name of Necklace Road was changed to P.V. Narasimha Rao Marg, but many Hyderabadis still use the former name to refer to the location.”

“Following Partition, the region came to be known as India, whereas previously, it was referred to as the Indian subcontinent, which consisted of Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Maldives, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. In ancient times, the land was known as ‘Jambudvipa,’ later evolving into ‘Bharatvarsha’ and then ‘Hindustan.’ Bharat serves as the traditional name for this nation, and it is important not to imbue it with any religious connotations,” said a historian based in Hyderabad.

