Bharat Rashtra Samithi stages protests on NEET, GO 46

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) activists staged protests on the NEET issue and on issues related to GO 46 at Raj Bhavan and Secretariat here on Tuesday demanding cancellation of the NEET exam and repeal of GO 46 benefiting mostly those from the urban areas in recruitment.

Led by the party’s student wing (BRS Vidyarthi) president G. Srinivas Yadav, they staged a protest in front of Raj Bhavan demanding cancellation of the NEET exam and re-conducting it to do justice to students. The police arrested the activists.

Activists led by party leader A. Rakesh Reddy pasted a notice on the compound wall of the Secretariat demanding justice for the unemployed youth in recruitment due to the provisions of GO 46 — allotment of 95% of posts to locals within zones.

Mr. Rakesh Reddy said they had been seeking the appointment of the Chief Secretary for the last 10 days but had failed to get it. Apart from those affected with GO 46 provisions, ASHA workers, ANMs under National Health Mission, teachers in residential educational institutions were protesting for the last few months for not getting their salaries.

He stated that the BRS would continue its fight for those affected by the GO 46 provisions till they get justice as those who got 60 marks had secured jobs at the cost of those who scored 90 as the former were among the 95% local quota.

