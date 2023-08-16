Bharat Rashtra Samithi has surpassed Congress in corruption: Kishan Reddy

August 16, 2023 04:56 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast and Telangana State (TS) BJP President G. Kishan Reddy charged that the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Party had surpassed the previous Congress regimes in corruption by taking a significant stake in every deal in the place of commissions.

“There is no difference between the BRS and the Congress. A vote to either of them is a vote to each other with the steering wheel in the hands of the Majlis Party. A three cards political game under way in Telangana,” he told a meeting held at the party office during the Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

Kishan Reddy feared that electing the BRS again will only lead to further destruction of Telangana where every section has been suffering. “The hopes and aspirations in having a separate State has been dashed due to the rampant corruption and the repression unleashed by the K. Chandrasekhar Rao government on opponents,” he charged.

The BJP leader said KCR’s offer to fund nationwide election campaign of the Opposition was an indication about the ill-gotten wealth amassed. The sale of public lands, taking loans indiscriminately, dependence on liquor sales and neglect of the education and well-being of the people does not auger well for the future of the State.

“KCR and family have maintained a stranglehold on the key portfolios giving no opportunity for others. Everything is decided at the family’s dining table,” he claimed and urged the TS people to support the BJP in order to fulfill the aspirations of the freedom fighters and martyrs of the nation as as well as the Telangana armed struggle.

Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman highlighted the selfless sacrifices of the freedom fighters towards achieving Independence and stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a mission to make the country among the top three in the world. The party paid tributes were paid to Captain V. Raja Reddy who was killed in terrorist ambush in Jammu & Kashmir on the occasion.

