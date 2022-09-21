Bharat Jodo Yatra ridiculous, says Jagadish Reddy

ADVERTISEMENT

Energy Minister G. Jagdish ridiculed the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra by All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Rahul Gandhi stating that no two persons in the party are on the same line and how it was possible to ‘Bharat Jodo’ for Rahul Gandhi.

“The Congress has been facing the leadership crisis at national level. Whom was it aimed at with Bharat Jodo Yatra?” asked Mr. Jagdish Reddy while speaking to reporters at Suryapet on Wednesday after participating in several programmes.

Expressing confidence that the TRS would win Mugudoe by-election and both Congress and BJP are fighting for second position, the Minister said that nation is looking at Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for leadership.

“Telangana became a role model for the nation in welfare and development. The entire nation is seeking the Telangana leadership and its path of development to be implemented,” said Mr. Jagdish Reddy.