Bharat Jagruthi urges all parties to take up women’s quota issue

March 10, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A day-long huger strike organised by Bharat Jagruthi, the cultural wing of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), has demanded that the BJP-led Government at the Centre having comfortable numbers in both Houses of Parliament table and pass the women’s reservation bill in Parliament to provide at least one-third quota for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.

About 18 opposition parties and several women’s organisations extended support to the protest led by founder of Bharat Jagruthi and BRS MLC K. Kavitha in New Delhi on Friday. General secretary of CPI (M) Sitaram Yechury, national secretary of CPI K. Narayana, BRS Parliamentary Party leader K. Keshava Rao, leaders from NCP, RJD, SP and other parties expressed solidarity by attending the protest.

Speaking at the beginning of the protest, Mr. Yechury assured that CPI (M) would be with all those who fight for the bill till it was enacted in Parliament. Only debate had been going on in the country over the issue for more than three decades. It was passed in the Rajya Sabha with a lot of struggle but could not clear the Lok Sabha hurdle. Any society and economy would not make the desired progress unless women were given equal opportunities in every walk of life, he said.

He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured to provide quota for women in the law-making bodies from the run-up to 2014 elections and while entering Parliament for the first time he had announced that it would be his government’s priority to provide quota for women. Although there was 50% quota for women in rural and urban local bodies, their representation in the Lok Sabha was only 14% and 11% in the Rajya Sabha, he said.

Ms. Kavitha in her speech at the beginning and at the end demanded that the BJP Government at the Centre take up the bill and get it cleared in Parliament since it had all the numbers immediately since only two sessions were left before the next elections to Lok Sabha. She said it was not an issue of a party or a State but it was an issue pertaining to the country to provide equal opportunities to women.

She thanked all the parties and organisations who were backing the demand and extended support to the protest on Women’s Reservation Bill and together they would send a letter to the Prime Minister and the President. She sought to know how prudent it was to keep half of the population out of the process of law-making in the country. She was offered lime juice by Mr. Keshava Rao and Mr. Narayana to end the protest.