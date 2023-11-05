Bharat Jagruthi to take up legal battle on women’s quota: Kavitha

November 05, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

President of Bharat Jagruthi, the cultural wing of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), K. Kavitha has stated that they are exploring the possibilities of taking up a legal battle on the immediate implementation of women’s reservation in the law-making bodies by impleading in a petition/case pending in the Supreme Court.

In a statement on Sunday, she stated that the organisation was preparing to take up the legal battle to implement women’s quota without waiting for the next census data and delimitation exercise. She mentioned that several parties and organisation across the country were also demanding immediate implementation of the quota for women in Parliament and in State Legislatures.

Stating that several parties and organisations have moved the court demanding implementation of the women’s quota without any delay, Ms. Kavitha, a BRS MLC and former MP, requested the Centre to respond positively to the growing demand in implement the women’s quota from the 2024 general elections to Lok Sabha itself.

She was discussing with the legal experts the possibilities of impleading in the case being dealt with by the Supreme Court and a decision would be taken based on legal advice.