Bharat Dynamics Limited releases guidelines for goods procurement

March 30, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has released an Integrated Material Management (IMM) Manual - 2023 and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on disciplinary proceeding through the hands of the chairman and managing director Commodore Siddharth Mishra (retd.) at a special event organised on Thursday.

The IMM manual guides executives regarding procurement of goods and services in the company. It was revised in-line with the manual issued by department of expenditure, Ministry of Finance, and directives of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), said an official release.

The primary objective of “SOP on conducting departmental Inquiry” is to help the inquiring authority, presenting officer and the employee to follow proper procedure to bring out the truth. The SOP has been authored BDL chief vigilance officer Upender Vennam.

The conducting departmental Inquiry is a major activity as part of disciplinary proceedings procedures against an executive. BDL directors P Radha Krishna (production), N Srinivasulu (finance), Commodore (retd) A Madhava Rao (technical, and other senior officials were present, added the release.

