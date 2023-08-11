ADVERTISEMENT

Bharat Dynamics Limited organises weapons exhibition in Hyderabad

August 11, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

BDL is showcasing models of anti-tank guided missiles, surface-to-air missiles, air-to-air missiles, missile launchers, underwater weapons, counter measures, etc., at an exhibition being held on its Kanchanbagh premises on August 11 and 12 from 10 a.m. to 3.30 p.m.

BDL director (finance) Nuka Srinivasulu inaugurated the exhibition in the presence of chief vigilance officer Upender Vennam and other senior executives and employees on Friday. Mr. Srinivasulu said the exhibition was meant to make students aware of the emerging field of defence equipment production.

A vendors’ meet focussing on promoting indigenisation through medium and small scale industries and competitions on essay writing and debate, wherein trainees from different trades from government ITI Old City participated, were also held. All these are part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ activities, according to a press release.

