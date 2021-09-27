Bharat Bandh call evokes mixed response in Telangana

TSRTC buses, cab services, auto-rickshaw and other transport services were plying on the road as usual.

Bharat Bandh call given by farmers protesting against the Narendra Modi government’s three farm laws on Monday has evoked mixed response in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, and elsewhere in Telangana.

TSRTC buses, cab services, auto-rickshaw and other transport services were plying on the road as usual. However, the movement of people was curtailed largely due to incessant downpour due to the Gulab cyclone in the Bay of Bengal.

Despite calls given by various trade unions in the city and across the State, all commercial establishments and business houses were operating normally. Political parties and farmers unions who supported the bandh call were also not to be seen enforcing strict compliance with the call.

Thanks to the inclement weather, the police also did not deploy much force anticipating a lacklustre turnout. However, several teams deployed around the Assembly in view of the ongoing monsoon session.

“We anticipated there won’t be much response to the call in the State, so did not deploy forces,” a senior officer said.