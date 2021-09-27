Telangana

Bharat Bandh call evokes mixed response in Telangana

All party’s stage protest in front of Uppal bus depot during the Bharat Bandh called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha against the Centre’s three farm laws, in Hyderabad on September 27.   | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

Bharat Bandh call given by farmers protesting against the Narendra Modi government’s three farm laws on Monday has evoked mixed response in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, and elsewhere in Telangana.

TSRTC buses, cab services, auto-rickshaw and other transport services were plying on the road as usual. However, the movement of people was curtailed largely due to incessant downpour due to the Gulab cyclone in the Bay of Bengal.

Despite calls given by various trade unions in the city and across the State, all commercial establishments and business houses were operating normally. Political parties and farmers unions who supported the bandh call were also not to be seen enforcing strict compliance with the call.

Thanks to the inclement weather, the police also did not deploy much force anticipating a lacklustre turnout. However, several teams deployed around the Assembly in view of the ongoing monsoon session.

“We anticipated there won’t be much response to the call in the State, so did not deploy forces,” a senior officer said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 27, 2021 1:13:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/bharat-bandh-call-evokes-mixed-response-in-telangana/article36690910.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY