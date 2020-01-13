Bhainsa tense after communal clash

The communally sensitive town of Bhainsa in Nirmal district was tense on Monday following clash between two groups belonging to different communities late on Sunday night.

The town observed a bandh even as prohibitory orders were imposed and internet services withdrawn. There was arson and rioting in the narrow bylanes of Korbagalli and Bhoigalli which left 11 civilians injured.

Also injured were Nirmal Superintendent of Police C. Shashidhar Raju, Bhainsa DSP Narsing Rao, Inspector Venugopal Rao and Mudhole SI Ashok among others, while controlling the clashes.

The damage to property in arson included 11 houses, 24 motorcycles of which 20 were burnt fully, one car, one auto and a pickup van, according to Inspectors General of Police Y. Nagu Reddy of Warangal region and P. Promod Kumar.

Heavy deployment

Some 400 policemen and officers, including Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V. Satyanarayana and Siddipet Commissioner of Police Joel Davis, besides Adilabad SP Vishnu S. Warrier, Kamareddy SP Shwetha Reddy and Rajanna Sircilla SP Rahul Hegde have been deployed to restore normalcy.

The incident took place around 10 p.m. when locals of Korbagalli allegedly jostled and exchanged fisticuffs with a trio belonging to one community riding a motorcycle through the bylane. The disturbance caused by the noise had irked the local people.

This skirmish soon resulted in stone pelting by both the communities. Arson followed causing damage to the property.

Hunt on for culprits

“We have formed teams to identify the culprits. They will soon be taken into custody,” the top police officials told The Hindu about measures being taken to restore confidence in local communities.

Meanwhile, almost all internet service providers suspended their services across old undivided Adilabad district. This was done in the request of authorities so as to restore normalcy at the earliest.