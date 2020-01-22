Bhainsa saw normal polling

Apart from stray minor incidents, polling in all the 11 municipalities in former composite Adilabad district was a peaceful affair and voters exercised their franchise enthusiastically. There was no voter apathy even in Bhainsa municipality in Nirmal district town, which was hit by communal violence about 10 days back.

Congress accused TRS workers of distribution of cash to voters in ward number 14 of Mancherial municipality. In Luxettipet, Congress alleged that TRS cadres were campaigning for their candidate close to polling stations.

The polling percentages in three municipalities stayed well above 75 with Bellampalli and Luxettipet in Mancherial district recording 78 per cent each. In Nirmal district, Khanapur municipality saw nearly 76 per cent voters exercise their franchise.

The final tally in Bhainsa municipality was about 65 per cent.

In Kagaznagar, polling percentage recorded until 5 p.m. was 69. Slightly better was the polling percentage in Adilabad municipality, at nearly 70 per cent.

The ULB of Nirmal recorded 65.28 percentage of polling. Similarly, Chennur and Kyathanpalli ULBs, both new entities, recorded 75.8 per cent and 73.02 per cent respectively while Mancherial and Naspur, also in Mancherial district, recorded 67.14 and 62.05 respectively.

Mancherial district, with six ULBs witnessing polling, recorded an overall polling percentage of 69.37.