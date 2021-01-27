Bhadradri tops COVID-19 vaccine coverage in State

At 94.2%, district records highest coverage in terms of percentage

The highest percentage of COVID-19 vaccine coverage among the 33 districts of Telangana was recorded in Bhadradri-Kothagudem. Though the highest number of people who took the jab was in Hyderabad, the coverage in terms of percentage is the lowest.

If the coverage according to the percentage in each district is considered, the highest of 94.2% was recorded in Bhadradri-Kothagudem. Of the 7,073 listed beneficiaries there, 6,662 got the jab. The second highest was in Medchal-Malkajgiri (87.9%) with as many as 2,369 out of 2,696 individuals being immunised. In Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, 2,716 out of 3,200 took the vaccine, which worked out to 84.9%.

The coverage was comparatively low in the districts which had highest targets.

When coverage in terms of highest number of immunisation and the target are taken into account, Hyderabad is in first position. While 27,725 beneficiaries were planned to be inoculated in the State capital, 9,610 took the jab — a mere 34.7% of the target. Though it is the lowest vaccination percentage among all districts, 9,610 was the highest number of healthcare workers who took the jab.

The vaccine drive was launched on January 16. It is held on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

From January 16 to 24, of the total 1,71,599 targeted healthcare workers in government sector, 1,10,251 were immunised. On January 25, vaccination for healthcare workers in private hospitals was initiated. After a two-day gap, it will resume from Thursday.