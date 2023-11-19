Bhadradri to be developed on lines of Yadadri, says KTR

November 19, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

Exuding confidence that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi will be re-elected for a third consecutive term, party working president and Municipal Administration Minister K.T.Rama Rao said the famous Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam will be developed on the lines of Yadadri temple.

Addressing a road show as part of the party’s election campaign in the temple town on Sunday, he promised to find a lasting solution to the recurring problem of floods in the low-lying areas of Bhadrachalam. “Our family reveres Lord Rama,” he said.

He slammed the Congress leaders, accusing them of trying to create obstacles to the construction of Sitarama Sagar project.

He called upon people to vote for BRS candidate Tellam Venkat Rao in the November 30 Assembly polls to ensure comprehensive development of Bhadrachalam constituency.

In Yellandu, Mr.Rama Rao lashed out at the Congress party charging it with staying silent over the failure of the BJP-led Central government to establish a steel factory at Bayyaram in Mahabubabad district. Both the national parties meted out a raw deal to Telangana despite being at the helm for long at the Centre, he charged.

“The BRS alone can safeguard the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and ensure welfare of its workforce,” he said, listing out the welfare measures initiated by the BRS government in the last nine-and-a-half years.

Addressing an election meeting in Kothagudem, he urged the people of the coal belt to cast their ballots for the BRS candidates to bring the party to power for the third time.

He also promised to create four new mandals and two new junior colleges in the tribal-majority district.