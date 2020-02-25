Telangana

Bhadrachalam tickets sold online

The view of Sri Sita Rama Chandra Swami Temple at Bhadrachalam of Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

The view of Sri Sita Rama Chandra Swami Temple at Bhadrachalam of Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Devotees desirous of witnessing Sri Sitarama Tiru Kalyana Mahotsavam and Maha Pattabishekam slated for April 2 and 3 respectively in Bhadrachalam can book tickets online on the website www.bhadrachalamonline.com from March 1, 2020.

The sector-wise tickets are priced at ₹ 5,000, ₹ 2,000, ₹ 1,116, ₹ 500, ₹ 200 and ₹ 100, said a press release issued by Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple, Bhadrachalam.

Arrangements have been made to sell Sri Rama Navami Kalyana Ubhayam tickets (₹ 5,000 per ticket) at the office of temple Executive Officer during office hours in Bhadrachalam. Further details in this regard can be had over phone: 08743-232428.

Telangana
