Bhadrachalam tickets sold online

Devotees desirous of witnessing Sri Sitarama Tiru Kalyana Mahotsavam and Maha Pattabishekam slated for April 2 and 3 respectively in Bhadrachalam can book tickets online on the website www.bhadrachalamonline.com from March 1, 2020.
The sector-wise tickets are priced at ₹ 5,000, ₹ 2,000, ₹ 1,116, ₹ 500, ₹ 200 and ₹ 100, said a press release issued by Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple, Bhadrachalam.
Arrangements have been made to sell Sri Rama Navami Kalyana Ubhayam tickets (₹ 5,000 per ticket) at the office of temple Executive Officer during office hours in Bhadrachalam. Further details in this regard can be had over phone: 08743-232428.
