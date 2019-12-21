Telangana

Bhadrachalam temple to be ‘closed’ for several hours

The Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple at Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Partial solar eclipse on December 26

In view of the partial solar eclipse slated to happen on December 26, the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam will remain closed for several hours on Thursday.

The main entrance of the shrine will be closed at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night as per regular timings.

The doors of the temple will be reopened at 12 noon, instead of 4.30 a.m. as per the daily schedule, on Thursday.

However, devotees will be allowed for darshan of the presiding deity of the shrine from 3.30 p.m. onwards later in the day after performing certain purification rites such as Samprokshana, Shanthi Homam and Aaradhana -- besides Tiruppavai seva kalam and nivedanas associated with Dhanurmasam, temple sources said.

Sources added that Nitya Kalyanam will not be held at the temple on Thursday due to the partial solar eclipse.

