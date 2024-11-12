Bhadrachalam temple set to launch new e-services today

In yet another digital initiative, the authorities of the historic Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam are all set to launch three new e-services — “Annadhanam”, “Protocol darshan” and “Vastra Samarpana” — on Wednesday (November 13, 2024).

The temple administration has already introduced a slew of online services enabling devotees to book tickets online for various Arjitha sevas such as Suprabhatha seva, Nitya Kalyanam, Antharalaya Archana and Sandhya Harathi besides donate online through e-hundi on the temple website bhadradritemple.telangana.gov.in

According to temple sources, the three new e-services will be launched at the temple at 10.10 a.m. on Wednesday. For further details, contact 08743 232428 during the temple office hours.