Bhadrachalam temple moots hike in ticket prices

Temple grappling with significant drop in revenue post COVID as devotees’ numbers drop

The historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam has proposed to increase the prices of tickets for various pujas/sevas as well as the tariff of temple cottages and rooms soon.

According to the temple authorities, the upward revision of ticket prices and the cottage tariff has become inevitable in view of the increased prices in the market so as to offer better services to devotees.

The move comes at a time when the temple is grappling with a significant drop in revenue. The decline in footfall of devotees in the aftermath of last year’s COVID-19 induced lockdown hit the temple’s revenue hard, sources said.

It has been proposed to increase the prices of tickets of Nityakalyanam from the existing ₹1,000 to ₹1,500, Mulavarula Abishekam (every Sunday) from ₹1,100 to ₹1,500, Sahasra Namarchana from ₹100 to ₹500 and other pujas from ₹116 to ₹516.

As per the revised rates, the ticket prices of Archana, Suprabatha Seva and Pavalimpu Seva will be doubled from ₹150 to ₹300, ₹100 to ₹200 and ₹100 to ₹200 respectively.

The tariff of single AC room, non-AC room, double bedroom cottage and single bedroom cottage will go up from ₹800 to ₹999, ₹300 to ₹400, ₹1,500+GST to ₹2,500+GST and ₹800 to ₹1,200+GST, as per the revised rates, sources added.

The temple authorities invited suggestions/objections if any on the proposed upward revision of the ticket prices and tariff of cottages and rooms from devotees within 15 days from March 30, 2021.

According to temple sources, the temple staff can be contacted on the following numbers:

The temple superintendent: 9705192935, CRO superintendent: 8008429229.

Meanwhile, the temple authorities have announced an online initiative to enable devotees get pujas performed on their behalf at the temple and also receive Kalyana Talambralu and prasadams through post/courier on payment of the prescribed fee online.

The decision has been taken in the wake of the State government’s decision to conduct Sitarama Tiru Kalyana Mahotsavam in a simple manner devoid of devotees inside the temple complex on April 21 as a safety precaution to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Further details on online puja services can be had over phone numbers: 9603408456 and 08743-232428.