GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bhadrachalam MLA turns Good Samaritan, earns praise for reaching out to two pregnant women in distress

Published - July 24, 2024 09:26 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

Bhadrachalam MLA Dr. Tellam Venkatarao, a qualified surgeon, has earned widespread praise for performing emergency Caesarean surgeries on two pregnant women from flood-affected villages at the Government area hospital in the temple town on Tuesday, helping the two women deliver their babies safely.

Dr Venkatarao rose to the occasion by offering his professional services as a qualified surgeon to the two pregnant women in labour, on time.

Swapna and Pushpa from flood-affected villages in Dummugudem and Charla mandals of Bhadrachalam Agency were among the women in their advanced stages of pregnancy, those shifted to the Government hospital in Bhadrachalam on Monday, sources said.

The two women experienced labour pains on Tuesday. Alerted by the staff, Dr Venkatarao rushed to the hospital and performed emergency C-sections in the backdrop of shortage of surgeons in the government hospital, sources added. Swapna delivered a baby boy and Pushpa a baby girl, much to the delight of their family members.

The doctor-turned-politician came in for praise for his timely intervention in reaching out to the needy amid flood warning in force for the Bhadrachalam Agency.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.