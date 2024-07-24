Bhadrachalam MLA turns Good Samaritan, earns praise for reaching out to two pregnant women in distress

Bhadrachalam MLA Dr. Tellam Venkatarao, a qualified surgeon, has earned widespread praise for performing emergency Caesarean surgeries on two pregnant women from flood-affected villages at the Government area hospital in the temple town on Tuesday, helping the two women deliver their babies safely.

Dr Venkatarao rose to the occasion by offering his professional services as a qualified surgeon to the two pregnant women in labour, on time.

Swapna and Pushpa from flood-affected villages in Dummugudem and Charla mandals of Bhadrachalam Agency were among the women in their advanced stages of pregnancy, those shifted to the Government hospital in Bhadrachalam on Monday, sources said.

The two women experienced labour pains on Tuesday. Alerted by the staff, Dr Venkatarao rushed to the hospital and performed emergency C-sections in the backdrop of shortage of surgeons in the government hospital, sources added. Swapna delivered a baby boy and Pushpa a baby girl, much to the delight of their family members.

The doctor-turned-politician came in for praise for his timely intervention in reaching out to the needy amid flood warning in force for the Bhadrachalam Agency.