Bhadrachalam MLA meets Governor seeking merger of A.P. villages in Telangana

Special Correspondent August 01, 2022 06:15 IST

Special Correspondent August 01, 2022 06:15 IST

The Congress MLA submitted a memorandum to the Governor requesting her to bring the issue to the notice of the Central Government

Telangana Governor and Lt Governor of Puducherry Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan. File | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The Congress MLA submitted a memorandum to the Governor requesting her to bring the issue to the notice of the Central Government

Bhadrachalam legislator Podem Veeraiah met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan on Sunday seeking her intervention to merge the villages of Yetapaka, Kannayigudem, Pichukalapadu, Purushothapatnam and Gundala in Bhadrachalam Revenue division in Telangana. Mr. Veeraiah explained to the Governor the need to merge these villages in Telangana, particularly seeing the damage they suffered in the recent floods. These villages were merged into Andhra Pradesh against their wishes after the State bifurcation, he said. The Congress MLA submitted a memorandum to the Governor requesting her to bring the issue to the notice of the Central Government. He also submitted a memorandum for raising the height of the river bund in Bhadrachalam town to save the town as well the villages surrounding it. He said the town suffered heavily due to the unprecedented floods and sought financial help for the town. Congress leaders Budagam Srinivas, Nakka Venkanna, S. Naresh, Bulusu Satish, Aditya and Banoth Ramu accompanied the MLA.



Our code of editorial values